Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Avient by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $10,407,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.