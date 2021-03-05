Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.81

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.81 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 303.60 ($3.97). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 11,342 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.81. The stock has a market cap of £94.22 million and a P/E ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

