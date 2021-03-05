Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 36,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.