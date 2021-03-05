Avista (NYSE:AVA) Trading Up 5%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 497,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 388,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $504,186 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

