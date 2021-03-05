Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AVVIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 73,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviva by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviva by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 88,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aviva by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aviva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

