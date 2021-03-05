Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
AVVIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 73,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
