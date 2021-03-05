Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after buying an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,035,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock valued at $159,197 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

