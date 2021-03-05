Aviva PLC Buys 16,983 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.