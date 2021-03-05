Aviva PLC Buys 2,637 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.02 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

