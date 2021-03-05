Aviva PLC Buys 3,812 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

