Aviva PLC Buys 7,378 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 199,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

NYSE:CM opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

