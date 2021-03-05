Aviva PLC Buys 87,214 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.23% of CubeSmart worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after buying an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

NYSE CUBE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

