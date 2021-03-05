Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 392,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

