Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $176.34 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $181.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.