Aviva PLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.83 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

