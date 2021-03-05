Aviva PLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $293.14 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.