Aviva PLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $326.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

