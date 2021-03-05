Aviva PLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

