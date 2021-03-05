Aviva PLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Logitech International worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Logitech International stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

