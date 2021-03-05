Aviva PLC Has $14.14 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

NYSE ESS opened at $262.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.96. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $302.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

