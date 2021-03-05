Aviva PLC Has $14.27 Million Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 206.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

