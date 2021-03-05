Aviva PLC Has $14.70 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $210.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.29.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

