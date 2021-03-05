Aviva PLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXPI stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of -315.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

