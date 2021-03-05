Aviva PLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 17,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

