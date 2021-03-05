Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

