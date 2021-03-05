Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day moving average is $281.17. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

