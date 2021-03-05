Aviva PLC Purchases 680 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $371.89 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

