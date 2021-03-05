Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.