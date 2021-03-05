Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

