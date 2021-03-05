Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

