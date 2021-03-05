Aviva PLC Sells 2,377 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

RNG opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.10 and its 200 day moving average is $328.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,701 shares of company stock worth $36,467,612. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

