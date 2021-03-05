Aviva PLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $285.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.