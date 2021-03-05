Aviva PLC Sells 8,326 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,225 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

