Aviva PLC Sells 871 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $758.46 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $887.63 and its 200 day moving average is $871.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

