Aviva PLC Sells 9,731 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

