Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.