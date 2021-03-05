Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIVXF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Avivagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

