AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Up 59.4% in February

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVP stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. AVP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

