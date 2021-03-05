AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
AVRO stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
