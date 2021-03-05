AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Up 7.4%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 735,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 671,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

AVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $412.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $5,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

