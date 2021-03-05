AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,735. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.