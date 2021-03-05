Axie Infinity Price Hits $2.48 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $106.36 million and $29.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,888,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

