Axie Infinity Shards One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

