Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AYRWF. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ayr Wellness from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

