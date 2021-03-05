Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

