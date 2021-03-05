Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Azimut Exploration
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.