Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

