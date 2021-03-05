B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

