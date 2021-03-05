B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,217. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ProPetro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

