B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,566. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

