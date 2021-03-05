B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $56.65. 767,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 222,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

