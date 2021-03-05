B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COHU. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

COHU opened at $40.65 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

